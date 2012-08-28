NEW YORK Shell Oil, one of the largest oil and gas operators along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, said on Tuesday it shut in several key crude pipelines and terminals ahead of Hurricane Isaac and was in the process of shutting down two other plants.

Shell said it was starting an orderly shutdown of process units at its manufacturing facilities in Convent and Geismar, Louisiana ahead of Isaac, a massive, slow-moving Category 1 hurricane expected to strike the Louisiana coast early Wednesday.

Shell began shutting down its 235,000 barrel per day refinery in Convent, Louisiana, owned Motiva Enterprises LLC, a joint venture of Shell and Saudi Aramco.

The company also began to shut down Shell Chemicals Geismar, a group of chemical companies located in Ascension Parish.

By late Monday, Shell had already shut down flow at its 300,000 barrel per day Houma-Houston pipeline, which carries crude from Houma, Louisiana to Houston. The line direction will be reversed by 2013 to carry onshore crude from the Eagle Ford and other crudes to Louisiana.

The Capline system, which can carry as much as 1.2 million crude barrels per day from St. James, Louisiana to Patoka, Illinois, was closed over the weekend.

Shell also closed by late Monday its offshore Gulf pipeline network, a 600-mile system including connections to virtually all major Gulf Coast crudes including Eugene Island and Bonito, Heavy and Light Louisiana Sweets, and Mars Sour.

It also shut its Sugarland St. James terminal, 160 miles upstream from the mouth of the Mississippi.

