HOUSTON Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday the status of its onshore energy operations in Louisiana and Alabama affected by Hurricane Isaac was unchanged as the storm hovered over the Louisiana coastline.

Its joint-venture Motiva Enterprises 235,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Convent, Louisiana, was shut, as was a chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana. The 233,500 bpd Motiva Norco refinery remained at reduced rates, as did another chemical facility in Mobile, Alabama.

Shell also said its Capline crude oil pipeline, offshore Gulf of Mexico pipeline network and Houma-Houston St. James terminal remained shut as well.

"Operations will resume as weather conditions allow," Shell said.

