BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
MEXICO CITY In a respite to waterlogged Mexico, Javier weakened on Tuesday to a tropical depression as it traveled over the southern half of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The storm was moving northwest at 6 mph (10 kph) along the western-most portion of Mexico, featuring weakening maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph), the NHC said.
"Additional weakening is expected during the next couple of days, and Javier is forecast to become a remnant low within the next day or so," the Miami-based center said in a statement.
Still, the storm is expected to dump between 2 to 4 inches (5-10 cm) of rain over the southern half of Baja as well as northwest mainland Mexico through Thursday morning.
"The expected rainfall could cause life-threatening flash floods and mud slides," the NHC said.
In eastern Mexico, mudslides triggered by intense rainfall in the wake of Tropical Storm Earl claimed 40 lives last weekend as saturated hillsides collapsed onto homes, burying people inside.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Frances Kerry)
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
ZURICH Swiss voters backed the government's plan to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for renewable energy, ban new nuclear plants and help bail out struggling utilities in a binding referendum on Sunday.