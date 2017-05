Tropical Storm Joaquin, the tenth named storm of the 2015 Atlantic Hurricane Season, has formed in the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The storm was located about 400 miles (645 km) northeast of the Central Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Joaquin is moving toward the southwest at nearly 5 mph (7 kph), the NHC said.

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait)