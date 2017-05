Hurricane Joaquin is seen approaching the Bahamas in this NOAA GOES East satellite image taken at 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT) September 30, 2015. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

The eye of Hurricane Joaquin is approaching Samana Cay in the Bahamas and is likely to bring hurricane-force winds, storm surges and heavy rains through Thursday night, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The hurricane is located about 75 miles (120 km) southeast of San Salvador, Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 km/h), the NHC said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)