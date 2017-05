Joaquin has weakened to a Category 3 hurricane from Category 4, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The still-powerful storm was about 15 miles (25 km) west-northwest of San Salvador, Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (205 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Some slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, the NHC said.

