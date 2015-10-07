Hurricane Joaquin is pictured off the east coast of the United States in this handout photo provided by NOAA, taken October 1, 2015. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

Joaquin, now a category 1 hurricane, is slowly weakening as it moves rapidly east-northward, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

Joaquin was about 465 miles (750 km) south-southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

The hurricane is moving toward the east-northeast near 32 mph (52 kph) and this motion is expected to continue through Friday, the agency said.

Joaquin is expected to become a large extratropical cyclone by Thursday, the NHC said.

