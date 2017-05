FILE PHOTO - Tropical Storm Julia, centered 10 miles (16 kms) west of Brunswick, Georgia, is seen in an image from NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT) September 14, 2016. NASA/NOAA GOES Project/Handout via Reuters

Former tropical storm Julia weakened into a remnant low on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The low, located about 195 miles (315 kms) south-southwest of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, had sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kmph). Gradual weakening was forecast during the next couple of days, the NHC added.

