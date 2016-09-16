Karl, the eleventh tropical storm of the season, formed over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

Karl was located about 575 miles (930 kms) west, northwest of the Cape Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph (75 kmph), the NHC added.

