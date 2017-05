A hurricane hunter aircraft has found that Karl has strengthened in force from a depression to a tropical storm again, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Karl, which had previously weakened to a depression, is located about 480 miles (770 km) south-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

