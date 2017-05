Tropical Storm Lisa has weakened into a depression, and is expected to become a remnant low on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Lisa is located about 930 miles (1,495 km) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde islands, and the depression is moving toward the northwest near 7 miles per hour (11 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)