Hurricane Matthew is threatening the Atlantic coast from Florida to South Carolina and could deliver tens of billions of dollars in damage, according to experts, after the storm killed 500 people and left thousands homeless in Haiti.

Fitch Ratings estimates that if Matthew results in insured losses in excess of $10 billion, a greater proportion of losses will be borne by reinsurers as opposed to primary companies.

CoreLogic, a California-based real estate data firm, estimated the storm could cause up to $189 billion in storm surge damage to residential property in Florida alone.

In comparison, recovery costs from Superstorm Sandy totaled $71.3 billion in New York and New Jersey in 2012, according to estimates from their governors.

Here is a summary of closures and disruptions due to the hurricane.

TRANSPORTATION

AIRPORTS: South Florida airports closed. Flights at Miami International Airport were resuming on Friday.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS:

Delta Airlines - About 130 Thursday, 150 Friday and 80 Saturday cancellations.

United Airlines: 180 flights canceled through Saturday in Florida.

American Airlines: 580 flights canceled on Friday, and 160 on Saturday.

Southwest Airlines: 130 flights canceled.

RAILROADS: CSX Corp Florida line from Auburndale to Jacksonville halted; Norfolk Southern Corp traffic en route to affected regions being held.

TRUCKING AND DELIVERY: Ryder System Miami headquarters closed; FedEx contingency plans in place, potential service disruptions; UPS contingency plans in place.

BRIDGES: Talmadge Memorial Bridge (CQ) in Savannah, Georgia, to close. All traffic ordered to stay off roads in coastal island community in Tybee Island in the state.

RETAILERS

Nordstrom 15 Florida stores closed; Neiman Marcus 5 stores closed; Lumber Liquidators 15 stores closed.

Dollar General, Office Depot closures followed evacuation orders.

Costco closed unspecified number of Florida stores, reported higher sales of emergency items in the region.

POWER OUTAGES

NextEra Energy: Forecasts power outage for up to 2.5 million homes and businesses, some for extended periods of time. For full list, see

TOURISM

Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Florida, and SeaWorld closed.

Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ship diverted from Bahamas; Carnival Cruise Line, a unit of Carnival Corp route adjustments as needed.

FUEL

Gas flowing into Florida Gas pipeline from Texas and Louisiana to fall about 800 million cubic feet per day, according to Thomson Reuters data.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Scott DiSavino and Dipika R Jain in New York, Nick Carey in Chicago, David Morgan in Washinton and Reuters staff in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)