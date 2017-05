U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement on the Paris Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Thursday called the governors of the states in Hurricane Matthew's path, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, to discuss preparations for the storm, which is expected to hit the U.S. Atlantic coast.

"The president committed to providing necessary federal resources to help the states respond," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)