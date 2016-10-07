WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday urged residents in the path of Hurricane Matthew to heed emergency officials' warnings, adding that although there has already been "significant damage" storm surge and flooding are still a major concern.

"People should listen to their local officials," if they urge them to move away from storm surges, Obama said. "We can always replace property," but we cannot replace lives, he told reporters following a briefing with his top federal emergency and security officials.

(Reporting by Tim Gardner; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alistair Bell)