BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
The number of homes and businesses without power after Hurricane Matthew pummeled the U.S. Southeast's Atlantic coast over the weekend dropped to almost 1.6 million by Sunday night after the storm moved out to sea, according to local electric companies.
That was down from a high of around 2.2 million out Sunday morning when the storm was still battering the North and South Carolina coasts.Matthew, the first major hurricane to hit the United States in more than 10 years, lashed Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina and Virginia with heavy rain and wind, after killing almost 900 people in Haiti as it swept north through the Caribbean.
The hardest hit utility was NextEra Energy Inc's FPL power company in Florida, which reported 959,000 customers affected by the storm. FPL said on its website it had already restored service to about 846,000 homes and businesses.
FPL said it was on track to restore power to essentially all customers by the end of Sunday but noted pockets of severe flooding and damage likely would extend outages for a few homes and businesses until Monday.
The following lists outages at U.S. power companies as of early Sunday afternoon.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board on Friday announced approval of a fix for about 84,000 older Volkswagen diesel vehicles that can emit excess emissions.