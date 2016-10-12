The number of homes and businesses without power in the U.S. Southeast after Hurricane Matthew pummeled the region's Atlantic coast over the weekend was down to about 241,900 at midday on Wednesday, according to electric companies.

That compared with 263,000 earlier in the day and a high of around 2.2 million on Sunday morning when the storm was still battering the North and South Carolina coasts.Matthew, the fiercest Atlantic storm since 2007, lashed the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia and Virginia with heavy rain and wind after killing about 1,000 people in Haiti and at least 30 in the United States.

The hardest hit utility was Duke Energy Corp in North and South Carolina, which reported more than 1.3 million customers affected by the storm. Duke has restored service to over 1.2 million homes and businesses.

Duke has said it could take all week to restore power to customers in the hardest hit areas.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Tom Brown)