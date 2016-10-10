The number of homes and businesses without power at midday on Monday, after Hurricane Matthew pummeled the U.S. Southeast's Atlantic coast over the weekend, dropped to about 1.1 million, according to local electric companies.

That was down from a high of around 2.2 million on Sunday morning when the storm was still battering the North and South Carolina coasts.Matthew, the first major hurricane to hit the United States in more than 10 years, lashed Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina and Virginia with heavy rain and wind, after killing 1,000 people in Haiti as it swept north through the Caribbean.

The hardest hit utility was NextEra Energy Inc's FPL power company in Florida, which reported 958,100 customers affected by the storm. FPL said on its website it had already restored service to about 903,900 homes and businesses.

FPL said it was on track to restore service in the most severely damaged and flooded areas by the end of Monday.

Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, said it could take a week to restore power to some customers in the hardest hit parts of the Carolinas because the utility will have to rebuild parts of its electrical system.

