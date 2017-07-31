FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical storm Emily weakens to a depression: U.S. NHC
July 31, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 13 hours ago

Tropical storm Emily weakens to a depression: U.S. NHC

1 Min Read

Tropical Storm Emily is shown over the west coast of Florida in this satellite image taken July 31, 2017. Courtesy NOAA GOES/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Emily has weakened to a depression over central Florida but heavy rainfall is still possible across the southeastern part of the state, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Monday.

The depression is about 70 miles (115 km) west-southwest of Melbourne, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Further weakening is possible while the storm system moves across the central Florida peninsula on Monday night but a gradual strengthening is forecast after it emerges over the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, the NHC said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

