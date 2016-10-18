Nicole, previously a Category 1 hurricane, weakened into a tropical storm east of Newfoundland, the National Hurricane Center said late Monday.

Nicole was located about 595 miles (960 km) east of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kmph).

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)