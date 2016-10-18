BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
Nicole, previously a Category 1 hurricane, weakened into a tropical storm east of Newfoundland, the National Hurricane Center said late Monday.
Nicole was located about 595 miles (960 km) east of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kmph).
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ZURICH Swiss voters backed the government's plan to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for renewable energy, ban new nuclear plants and help bail out struggling utilities in a binding referendum on Sunday.