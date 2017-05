Hurricane Nicole is weakening as it moves southwards through the Atlantic on Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The system, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km/h), is located 345 miles (555 km) south of Bermuda, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

