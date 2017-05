Hurricane Nicole is seen in the Atlantic Ocean in an image from NOAA's GOES-East satellite taken at 1:15pm ET (17:45 GMT) October 11, 2016. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

Extremely dangerous Category Four hurricane Nicole was heading for Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center said late Wednesday.

Nicole was located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda and was packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 km/h), the NHC said.

The core of Nicole will pass over or near Bermuda on Thursday, the NHC added.

