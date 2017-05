Police officers set up a tent to evacuate people as storm Otto approaches the Caribbean coast of Limon, in San Jose, Costa Rica November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Costa Rica Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Tropical Storm Otto is pictured forming approximately 175 miles east-southeast of San Andreas Island in the Caribbean Sea in this November 21, 2016 satellite handout photo. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

Tropical storm Otto, located about 335 miles (545 km) east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, is now near hurricane strength, the U.S.-based National Hurricane Center said in its latest update on Tuesday.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h) and is likely to intensify into a hurricane by Wednesday, the Miami-based agency said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)