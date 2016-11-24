A fisherman takes a break on his hammock on his boat at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

People arrive at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

People stand at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man and his daughter sit at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Workers load liquefied petroleum gas cooking cylinders inside a boat at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

An indigenous woman carries her daughter at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua, November 23,2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

An indigenous woman feeds her daughter at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua, November 23,2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man pushes his boat to a safe place at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

An indigenous woman holds her umbrella against the rain at the Bluefields Port, Nicaragua, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Indigenous men secure a sheet of zinc in a window of Moravo School before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man bails water out of a boat at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Workers load liquefied petroleum gas cooking cylinders inside a boat at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A indigenous man washes the floor at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23,2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man drives his boat to a safe place at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Tropical storm Otto was forecast to become a hurricane again on Thursday before weakening over central America after landfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Otto, which had earlier weakened into a tropical storm after intensifying into a hurricane on Tuesday, was located about 220 miles (350 km) east-southeast of Bluefields Nicaragua and was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h), NHC said.

