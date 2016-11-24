BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
Otto, the seventh hurricane of the 2016 Atlantic season, regained hurricane strength and is located about 180 miles (285 km) east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said on Wednesday.
Otto had weakened to a tropical storm after intensifying into a hurricane on Tuesday.
The system, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (110 km/hour), is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h), the NHC said.
Otto is forecast to reach the Pacific coast of southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica early Friday, the Miami-based weather forecasting agency said.
(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
MEXICO CITY Am earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck southwestern Mexico on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Mexican government said.