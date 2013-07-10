July 10 - Tropical Storm (TS) Chantal, the third named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, is weakening and may degenerate into a tropical wave later on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was located about 260 miles west-southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and about 140 miles south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), with higher gusts, the center said.

www.nhc.noaa.gov/

