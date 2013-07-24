Japan avalanche kills seven high school students, teacher
TOKYO An avalanche in central Japan on Monday killed seven high school students and a teacher who were among a group of almost 50 on mountain climbing training, police said.
Tropical Storm Dorian, the fourth named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed over the Eastern Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
TOKYO An avalanche in central Japan on Monday killed seven high school students and a teacher who were among a group of almost 50 on mountain climbing training, police said.
CARAPONGO, Peru On the outskirts of Lima, hundreds of householders salvage scant belongings in what is left of their homes after the Rimac River burst its banks in recent weeks amid Peru's worst flooding disaster in decades.
BRUSSELS A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive, according to two sources.