Remnants of tropical storm Dorian, located a couple of hundred miles north of Puerto Rico, have a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The remnants of Dorian are expected to move west-northwestward at 15 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour over the next couple of days.

