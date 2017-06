A low pressure area located about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde islands has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

The system is moving west-northwestward or northwestward at 10-15 miles per hour, the NHC said.

