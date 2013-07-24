A surface low pressure system beneath an upper-level trough about 500 miles east of Bermuda has a 20 pct chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

Upper-level winds are expected to gradually become more favorable for development over the next couple of days as the disturbance moves northwestward to northward at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

