An area of low pressure centered near Chetumal, Mexico, accompanied by cloudiness and thunderstorms, has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours.

Environmental conditions are likely to be conducive for a tropical depression to form over the Bay of Campeche during the next couple of days after the low moves into the region on Wednesday, the agency said.

(Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)