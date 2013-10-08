Bagrada bug appears in Chile for first time, destroying crops
SANTIAGO The bagrada bug has appeared in Chile for the first time in recent months, and has damaged crops of cabbages, broccoli and other vegetables, the government said on Friday.
A large area of disturbed weather, located to the south and southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, still has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest outlook on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SANTIAGO The bagrada bug has appeared in Chile for the first time in recent months, and has damaged crops of cabbages, broccoli and other vegetables, the government said on Friday.
NEW YORK Delta Air Lines Inc said it had canceled nearly 3,000 flights this week after a severe storm hit its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia and apologized for its response to the "unprecedented" weather.