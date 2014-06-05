A low-pressure area over southern Bay of Campeche has a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Some development of this system is still possible over the next day or two while the low drifts generally northwestward toward eastern Mexico," the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

This disturbance has potential to produce extremely heavy rains and life-threatening flash floods and mud slides over parts of southeastern Mexico during the next few days, the NHC added.

