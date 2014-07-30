An area of low pressure located about 1,000 miles east of the southern Windward Islands now has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for the development of this system into a tropical depression during the next couple of days, the Miami based weather-forecaster said.

"Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system as it moves west-northwestward near 15 miles per hour," the NHC said.

(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese)