Meteorologists see normal Atlantic hurricane season in 2017
Most meteorologists forecast the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be less active than a year ago, with the number of named storms and hurricanes near average.
A tropical wave accompanied by a broad area of low pressure, located about 200 miles (322 km) east-southeast of the Cape Verde Islands, has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.
"Some slow development of this disturbance is possible over the next several days while it moves westward at about 15 miles per hour," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
Subtropical depression one has transitioned into a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate Thursday night or Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Thursday.