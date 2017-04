Tropical Depression 6 has formed west of the Cape Verde Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest forecast on Thursday.

The depression is located about 870 miles (1,400 km) west of the Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said.

The depression could strengthen into a tropical storm by tonight, it added.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)