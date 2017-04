A low-pressure area near the northwestern Bahamas has a 30 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The low is expected to move westward across the southern Florida peninsula into the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

