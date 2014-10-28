A tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean located about 700 miles (1,125 km) east of the Lesser Antilles has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

By the weekend, however, conditions are expected to become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation, the NHC said.

This system is expected to move northwestward to west-northwestward at about 10 to 15 miles per hour (16 to 25 km per hour) for the next few days, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore Editing by W Simon)