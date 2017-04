A low-pressure system located about 625 miles (1005 km) south of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean has a 90 percent chance of becoming a subtropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.

The low is forecast to move northwestward and then northward during the next couple of days, the NHC said.

