Florida wildfires force evacuations, destroy homes
Scattered wildfires were burning in drought-stricken parts of central and southwestern Florida on Saturday, destroying nine homes and triggering evacuation orders for about 2,000 other residences.
A low-pressure system near Bermuda has strengthened into subtropical depression seven, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.
The depression was located about 590 miles (950 km) south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said.
"Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a subtropical storm later today," it added.
MADRID Emergency teams in the Canary Islands raced on Saturday to contain a three-kilometer oil slick caused by a ferry crashing into underwater fuel pipes, the regional government said in a statement.