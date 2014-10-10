A low-pressure system near Bermuda has strengthened into subtropical depression seven, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.

The depression was located about 590 miles (950 km) south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said.

"Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a subtropical storm later today," it added.

