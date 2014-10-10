A tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean located about 600 miles (966 km) east of the Lesser Antilles has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.

Further development is possible over the weekend, with environmental conditions becoming more conducive for tropical cyclone formation by early next week, the NHC said.

This system is expected to move west-northwestward at about 10 miles per hour (16 km per hour) for the next couple of days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

