A low pressure system located about 450 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina has about a 100 percent chance of becoming a cyclone over the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

"The low is expected to accelerate northeastward during the next day or two, away from the U.S. coast," the NHC said.

(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)