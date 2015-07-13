Tropical storm Claudette, the third named tropical storm of the 2015 Atlantic season, formed east of the mid-Atlantic coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Claudette was located about 290 miles (465 kilometers) south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts and was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Claudette was moving towards the northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h) and is not expected to be a threat to the United States, the NHC said.

