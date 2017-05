Claudette, the third named tropical storm of the 2015 Atlantic season, has weakened into a post tropical cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the northeast at around 21 miles per hour (33 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through tomorrow, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Miral Fahmy)