A tropical wave located just offshore of the west coast of Africa has a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"This system shows signs of organization and has the potential for some development as it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next few days," the NHC said.

