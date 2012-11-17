NEW YORK Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Paul McCartney, Kanye West and Jon Bon Jovi will perform at a special "12.12.12" Concert for Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden next month, according to organizers.

The Who, Roger Waters, Billy Joel and Alicia Keys have also signed up for the December 12 event, which its producers said is shaping up to be a showcase of rock royalty.

"The response from the entertainment community to help those most affected by Hurricane Sandy has been nothing short of astounding," the Madison Square Garden Company, Clear Channel Media and Entertainment and The Weinstein Company said in a joint statement.

"We expect to announce additional legendary performers in the near future and we are confident that the event will ensure those in need will not be forgotten, and vital aid will be directed to rebuilding our communities along the East Coast."

More than 130 people were killed when the superstorm pummeled the east coast of the United States late last month. Thousands more were left homeless as the storm tore through areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, causing an estimated $50 billion in damage.

Donations raised from the one-night event concert will go to the Robin Hood Relief Fund, which will provide money and materials to groups helping people hardest hit by the storm.

The organizers of the concert also produced the 9/11 benefit "The Concert for New York City" in 2001, which raised more than $30 million.

A concert and telethon on NBC earlier this month raised almost $23 million for people affected by the storm.

