NEW YORK U.S. power company Excelon Corp on Monday declared an alert at the 615-MW Oyster Creek nuclear power reactor in New Jersey due to rising ocean water from Hurricane Sandy, a spokesman at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said.

An alert is the second lowest of the NRC's four emergency classifications.

The NRC spokesman said if the flood waters contined to rise, it could affect the reactor's service water pumps, which are used for shut-down cooling and to cool the spent-fuel pool.

Since the plant was already shut for refueling, the NRC spokesman said the company could use water from the fire hose to cool the spent-fuel pool if necessary.