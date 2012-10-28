NEW YORK New York City will suspend its train, subway and bus service Sunday night ahead of Hurricane Sandy, which is expected to bring strong winds and dangerous flooding to the East Coast, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference.

"If it turns and moves off, great. Really great. But if not then we will be prepared for it," Cuomo said.

The service is expected to resume operations about 12 hours after the storm ends, officials said at the news conference.

New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said service on subways will be curtailed beginning at 7 p.m. EDT. The bus network will begin shutting down within the next two hours.

Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad will start their finals trains by 7 p.m. from terminal locations. Stations will close once the last trains pass through.

