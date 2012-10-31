As the U.S. Northeast recovers from Hurricane Sandy, the following is a list of service updates for New York, New Jersey and the District of Columbia:

More than 18,100 flights have been canceled and that number is expected to rise, according to flight tracker FlightAware.com.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said JFK and Newark airports will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday with limited service, while LaGuardia remains closed.

Dulles and Reagan airports near Washington, D.C., resumed a limited number of flights Tuesday and many airlines were likely to resume operations on Wednesday. Some flights were operating at Philadelphia International Airport and Boston's Logan Airport.

US Airways Group Inc was expected to resume service on Wednesday at most airports except LaGuardia, JFK and Newark.

American Airlines has flights scheduled into Richmond, Virginia, several Ohio airports, Pittsburgh and Boston on Tuesday. It said flights may not operate into LaGuardia, JFK and Newark on Wednesday.

United Airlines said the weather had delayed its planned resumption of service at Newark, but it plans to resume inbound flights there on Wednesday if conditions allow.

JetBlue Airways planned to have arrivals only at JFK on Wednesday, and would advise on resuming service at other New York area airports. Delta Air Lines said flights had resumed at East Coast airports outside the New York area and it planned limited domestic flights to JFK Wednesday afternoon.

Amtrak said it will provide modified service between Newark, N.J., and points south on Wednesday, but it did not have a date for restoring service directly to New York City because of water in its tunnels under the Hudson and East rivers.

Greyhound said it would resume limited service to Washington, Baltimore, and Philadelphia by Wednesday morning, but would not operate to New York or Atlantic City.

New Jersey PATH trains are likely to be suspended for at least a week to 10 days, Governor Chris Christie said on Tuesday.

New York City Subway is unlikely to resume service before four or five days, New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg said on Tuesday.

Mayor Bloomberg said the city hoped to begin limited bus service on Tuesday and restore full service on Wednesday. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said separately that all bus fares would be suspended on Tuesday.

New Jersey Transit, the Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Railroad were working to restore service to the damaged rail lines, the Metropolitan Transit Authority said.

Bloomberg ordered evacuation on Sunday of the city's zone A that included areas close to the water. The city said shelters would remain open until residents could safely return to their homes.

New York City schools are closed on Wednesday. District of Columbia schools will open on Wednesday.

Federal government offices in the Washington, D.C., area and the District of Columbia's local government will reopen on Wednesday.

Metro rail and bus service in and around Washington, D.C., began running on modified schedules on Tuesday afternoon and were expected to return to normal service on Wednesday, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

MARC commuter train service which connects Washington, D.C., with cities in Maryland and West Virginia, will resume on Wednesday.

Maryland state government facilities were closed on Tuesday. Maryland canceled early voting service on Monday and Tuesday for the November 6 U.S. presidential election. The state set a makeup early voting day for Friday.

New Jersey's Atlantic City casinos were ordered to close on Sunday. They are expected to remain closed as long as a state of emergency exists.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Michael Erman, Emily Stephenson; Compiled by Sinead Carew and Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Stacey Joyce, Christopher Wilson and Richard Pullin)