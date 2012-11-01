An unknown amount of fuel spilled from a northern New Jersey oil facility that had been closed due to Sandy, the storm that battered the U.S. Northeast, the site's operator said on Wednesday.

Motiva, a joint venture of Shell Oil and Saudi Refining, said the spill occurred at its Sewaren, New Jersey, facility, along the Arthur Kill, the tidal waterway separating New Jersey from Staten Island, New York.

"No injuries have occurred and there has been no further product released since the initial event. Previously deployed booms are continuing to skim released product in the Woodbridge creek adjacent to the site," the company said in a statement.

NBC, citing the U.S. Coast Guard, said 300,000 gallons (115,000 liters) of diesel fuel had been released. The network said 200 people were working on the cleanup.

A Coast Guard spokesman did not immediately return calls for comment. A message left with Shell was not immediately returned.

(Reporting By Dan Burns, Barbara Goldberg and Shruti Chaturvedi; Editing by Peter Cooney)