About 166,000 homes and businesses in the eastern United States were still without power on Sunday, after being battered first by Hurricane Sandy in late October and then by last week's Nor'easter storm, company and government data showed.

Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on October 29, knocking out power to some 8.5 million customers in 21 states, according to federal data. A Nor'easter storm then hit on November 7, slowing utilities' efforts to get electricity flowing again and knocking out power to another 150,000, primarily in New York and New Jersey, the states hardest hit by the hurricane.

The following states reported outages Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) situation report. DOE reports are being updated once a day.

State Current Outages Percent of Customers Without Power Peak outages Attributed to Sandy Peak Outages Attributed to Nor'easter Total Customers Restored - Both Storms

New Jersey 27,816 1% 2,615,291 22,083 2,609,558

New York 132,965 2% 2,097,933 102,885 2,067,853

West Virginia 5,718 1% 271,765 0 266,047

TOTAL: 166,499

Note: States with fewer than 1,000 outages are not included in the DOE's table.

The following power companies reported outages on Sunday, according to the utilities.

Utility Holding Company State Current Outages Last Reported (Nov. 10)

LIPA LIPA NY 125,763 128,512

JCP&L FirstEnergy NJ 14,664 63,218

PSE&G PSEG NJ 3,920 22,722

Con Edison Con Edison NY 2,932 13,021

Total out now - 147,279 (vs 234,638 Saturday afternoon)

Note: Utilities with fewer than 1,000 outages are not included.

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)